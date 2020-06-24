Jessica Mulroney hires ‘crisis PR team’ to help her deal with race row backlash

Rumours are rife Meghan Markle has "cut ties" with the stylist

Jessica Mulroney hires ‘crisis PR team’ to help her deal with race...

Meghan Markle’s “former best friend” Jessica Mulroney has reportedly hired a “crisis team” of lawyers and PR experts – after she got into a “white-privilege” row.

The Duchess’ pal was dropped from a number of TV gigs earlier this month, after she got into a public race row with Sasha Exeter on social media.

It has now been claimed that Jessica is trying to put the incident behind her by hiring a team of experts.

“Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her,” a source told US Weekly.

“She’s been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams.”

“She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her,” the source added.

The news comes after Meghan allegedly cut ties with the 40-year-old.

A source told Page Six that the 38-year-old’s friendship with Jessica was “already on the out”, as she believed the stylist was “making a career out of the friendship.”

Jessica is considered one of the most well-connected women in Canada, and befriended Meghan when she moved to Toronto to film legal drama Suits.

The stylist is married to Ben Mulroney, the oldest son of the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and the couple share three children – who were a part of Meghan’s wedding party when she married Prince Harry back in 2018.

Twins Brian and John acted as page boys, who held Meghan’s train as she walked down the aisle, and Ivy was a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.