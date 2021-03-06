Jessica Mulroney defends Meghan Markle amid bullying claims

The stylist is a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex

Jessica Mulroney has defended Meghan Markle, amid allegations she mistreated royal aides at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times on Tuesday, and Buckingham Palace has since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her, with her longtime friend Jessica taking to Instagram amid the accusations.

Sharing a snap with the Duchess, she wrote: “I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman.”

“In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

Jessica is considered one of the most well-connected women in Canada, and befriended Meghan when she moved to Toronto to film legal drama Suits.

The stylist is married to Ben Mulroney, the oldest son of the former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, and the couple share three children – who were a part of Meghan’s wedding party when she married Prince Harry back in 2018.

Twins Brian and John acted as page boys, who held Meghan’s train as she walked down the aisle, and Ivy was a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte.

Back in September, Jessica shut down rumours she had fallen out with Meghan, writing: “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.”

“She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

The bullying allegations against Meghan came to light just days ahead of her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is set to air on March 7 on CBS in the US.

The interview will also air on RTÉ2 at 9:30pm on Monday, March 8.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Meghan accused the ‘The Firm’ of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.