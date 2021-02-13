Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake following his public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

The actress has been married to the singer since 2012

Jessica Biel has shared her support for Justin Timberlake, following his public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and former collaborator Janet Jackson.

The 40-year-old addressed his past treatment of both singers in a lengthy statement shared on social media on Friday, after fans accused him of being “misogynistic”.

After sharing his candid statement on Instagram, Justin’s wife Jessica reacted to his post in the comment section.

Showing support for her husband, the actress simply commented: “I love you. ❤️”

The couple have been married since 2012, and are parents to two children – Silas, 5, and Phineas, 6 months.

Justin released a public apology to Britney and Janet, after receiving backlash over a documentary that was released this week.

The documentary, titled Framing Britney Spears, recalled his high-profile split from Britney in 2002.

After watching the film, fans were horrified by Justin’s treatment of Britney in the press, and the misogynistic comments he made about her in interviews after their break up.

The documentary backlash also caused fans to revisit the time Justin performed alongside Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.

At the time, Janet faced intense scrutiny when her breast was accidentally exposed during their performance, and Justin was criticised for not speaking out to defend her.

Responding to the backlash in a lengthy statement shared on social media, Justin wrote: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…”

Speaking about the music industry in general, Justin said the system is “flawed”.

“It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way,” he wrote. “As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this.”

“Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it was all that it was for a while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and doesn’t absolve the past.

“I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as part of a world that uplifts and supports.

Justin concluded his statement by writing: “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”