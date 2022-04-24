Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew set to return to Grey’s Anatomy

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to return to Grey’s Anatomy.

According to Deadline, Jesse will reprise his role as Jackson Avery and Sarah will reprise her role as April Kepner for the season 18 finale – which airs in the US on May 26.

Jesse left the long-running medical drama last spring after 12 seasons in the season 17 episode ‘Look Up Child’.

Sarah left the show in 2018 but had a guest appearance last season as part of the exit storyline of Jesse’s character, her former on-screen husband.

In the episode, Jackson visited his ex to tell her that he was moving to Boston to take over his family’s foundation.

April agreed to follow him there so he can be close to their daughter, and also told Jackson that she recently had separated from her husband — giving fans hope that the popular characters might rekindled their romance.

Seasons 1 to 17 of Grey’s Anatomy are available to watch on Disney+ now.