Jess Wright reveals Covid has ‘ripped through’ her family – as she encourages fans to stay safe

Both her parents have tested positive for the virus

Jess Wright reveals Covid has ‘ripped through’ her family – as she...

Jess Wright has revealed Covid-19 has “ripped through” her family over the past few weeks.

The former TOWIE star has confirmed some of her family members have been hospitalised, after both her parents tested positive for the virus over Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote: “Covid has ripped through my family in the past month and it has been absolutely horrendous.”

“Please stay safe everyone, stay home, wear masks and also check on loved ones regularly.”

“The fight isn’t over for us yet, we are taking every day as it comes and praying a lot. This new strain seems to be spreading like wildfire.”

Jess added: “Thank you for the well wishes to those who have known, for my family members that have been hospitalised by this awful, awful virus.”

In another post, the reality star wrote: “Remember our mental health at this time is super important too.”

“With so much uncertainly, we need to support each other through this & build each other up. Sending love & I guess, luck to everyone at the minute.”

“An even bigger thank you to the NHS for everything they have done & are doing, our real true heroes,” she added.

The news comes after Jess’ parents, Carol and Mark Sr., revealed they were battling coronavirus on New Year’s Eve.

Taking to Instagram, Carol wrote: “Well what a year this has been. This Christmas and new year I was unable to spend it with my loved ones…”

“My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas, my husband is fighting it, I am suffering the worst coughing fits ever…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1)

“But my hubby and me will pull through this. It has taught me something in life, never think that this virus isn’t real. Never take things for granted, always be there for others and it’s made me appreciate life so much…

The 60-year-old continued: “The little things in life are more important then the big ones…. Love and caring is all we need. Happy new year to every one and let’s hope next year is the best year for every one.”

“I just want to thank the NHS for helping my husband hopefully recover this. Fingers crossed x.”