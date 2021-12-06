Jess Redden shares more stunning snaps from her wedding to Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has shared more stunning snaps from her wedding to Rob Kearney.

The couple got married at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jess shared some more photos from “the best weekend”.

She captioned the post: “Good morning 🤍 Feeling nothing but love – thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your gorgeous messages – happy to share parts of our special day with you all it was just the best weekend of our lives 🥰❤️.”

On Sunday night, Jess shared a gorgeous photo with her bridesmaids, a black-and-white photo with her new husband, a snap of her wedding dress, and a family photo.

She wrote: “& just like that it’s all over – Excited to start the best chapter together 🤍.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old gave followers a better look at her wedding decorations – including the flowers and cake.

Sharing a photo of the table markers, Jess explained: “Our table names were all our favourite places in Perth.”

She also shared a photo with her “amazing” mum, and thanked her for being “the kindest, supportive and most loving person”.

