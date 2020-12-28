Jess Redden shares emotional posts as she moves to Australia with fiancé Rob Kearney

The couple are relocating to Perth

Jess Redden has documented her move to Australia with her fiancé Rob Kearney.

The couple are relocating to Perth for six months, as the rugby player recently signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

Posting a photo from the airport on Instagram, Jess wrote: “And so our adventure begins ❤️ 👋🏻 🇮🇪 👉🏻🇦🇺 #lifedownunder.”

The model was inundated with messages of support, including a comment from Amy Huberman which read: “Wishing you both lots of fun and adventure.”

Pippa O’Connor also commented: “Safe travels guys.”

Documenting their journey on her Instagram Story, Jess shared a photo of herself sitting in First Class wearing a face visor.

The 28-year-old also shared a snap of their face coverings, which were made by her beloved mum.

Jess wrote: “My mum made Rob masks to match his new school uniform @westernforce 💙💙.”

“I miss her so much already 😭 But we’re both strong ladies we have FaceTime and WhatsApp.

“Hope this doesn’t turn out like Irish college where I lasted all of a couple of days before calling her to get me,” she joked.

In another post, Jess thanked everyone for their well wishes, and admitted she had second thoughts about moving following the death of her father in September.

She wrote: “Awww my heart is so full reading all your lovely messages.”

“It wasn’t a black and white decision for me for obvious reasons and I didn’t know whether I would get here at all in the end…”

“Feel blessed that I got to tell Dad we were going to live here for 6 months he was so happy and proud.”

Due to current restrictions, Jess and Rob will have to quarantine at a designated hotel for 14 days upon their arrival in Australia.

The news comes after Rob recently revealed that they’ve put their wedding plans on hold.

Speaking on The Late Late Show in October, Rob explained: “So, we had provisionally booked for next June, but then with Covid, things were sort of put on hold a little bit.”

“And unfortunately Jess lost her dad last month, so it’s taken a little bit of a back seat as you can imagine.”

“But we’re still both very excited, and once she’s ready to face the emotions that a wedding will bring with it, we’ll get it done.”

“It’s a difficult time, and you feel sorry for people trying to organise weddings now. So it’ll happen in due course, like I said when she feels ready.”

The couple announced their engagement on New Years Eve last year, after five years of dating.