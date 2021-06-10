Jess Redden reveals why she ‘rarely answers questions’ about her relationship with Rob Kearney

Jess Redden reveals why she ‘rarely answers questions’ about her relationship with...

Jess Redden has revealed why she “rarely” answers questions about her relationship with Rob Kearney on social media.

The popular influencer, who has over 66k followers on Instagram, recently returned home to Ireland after spending five months living in Australia with Rob.

The rugby star is currently playing for Australian club Western Force, and won’t return to Dublin for another few weeks.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, Jess was asked if she’s been missing her fiancé since she came home.

The model, who is usually very private about their relationship, replied: “More than anything. I rarely answer questions about my relationship on here as that’s not what I use my platform for…”

“But of course I miss him desperately, he’s the best person to be around and I’m excited for next month when he returns.”

The 28-year-old returned to Ireland a couple weeks before Rob to complete her pharmaceutical studies.

The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve back in 2019, after five years together.