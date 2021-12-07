Jess Redden reveals who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day after her beloved father’s death

Jess Redden has revealed her “incredible” uncle walked her down the aisle last week, as she married rugby star Rob Kearney.

The pharmacy student’s father Brian sadly died in September last year at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

The new bride took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to answer questions about her big day, which took place at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

One follower asked: “Who had the honour of walking you down the aisle?”

Jess replied: “My incredible uncle Pete – dad’s eldest brother. I was so nervous for this but once the doors opened and I saw Rob I was the happiest girl in the world.”

The 28-year-old previously revealed her dad was with her “every step of the way”, as she had a photo of him in a locket attached to her bouquet and a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread that read: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”

Newlyweds Jess and Rob have jetted since off on their honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram stories Jess shared a photo from the plane writing: “Made it! Think a space gin is needed.”

The happy couple have not yet revealed their honeymoon destination.

