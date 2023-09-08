Jess Redden reveals she’s ‘very grateful’ for husband Rob Kearney after an ‘overwhelming day of sadness’

Jess Redden has revealed she’s “very grateful” for her husband Rob Kearney, after an overwhelming “day of sadness”.

The influencer recently welcomed her first child with her rugby star husband, a baby boy named Bobby Brian Kearney.

Bobby’s middle name ‘Brian’ is a nod to Jess’ late father, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in September 2020.

Three years after her father’s death, Jess took to Instagram to remember her late dad.

Sharing a selfie of her kissing Bobby, she wrote: “We had a sad day for dads 3 year anniversary everything felt overwhelming but tried to allow all the feelings and wrote some poems and letters to dad.”

“Baby B you came to us at just the perfect time. I know you were a special gift sent from grandad Brian.

“I wish he was here to look at you my perfect little boy,” she continued. “We’ll remember him each and everyday and how he filled our lives with joy.”

“As I watch you grow I finally know what it’s like to love your childI’ll tell you about him each and every day and we will sit and smile.

“So Bobby Brian todays a day that we remember and celebrate your grandad. Be extra kind to mummy today because she’s feeling a little sad.”

The new mum then shared photos from the next day when she was feeling a bit better.

She wrote: “The following day everything felt lighter and after a day of sadness I was grateful to have a day of smiles and cuddles.”

Alongside a photo of her holding Bobby, Jess captioned the post: “2 weeks of getting to know each other some days are tough, tiring, testing but everyday is filled with an indescribable love we are both learning and settling into this new life.”

Finally, the 30-year-old posted a sweet snap of her husband Rob cradling their newborn son, and told her followers: “Very grateful for this man and how well he looks after us both.”

Jess and Rob tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December 2021.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of 2020, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

The couple announced their pregnancy news back in February, and announced the birth of their son last month.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram: “Bobby Brian Kearney – hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy 💙 21.08.23.”