Jess Redden reveals she tried to marry Rob Kearney before her father passed away

The model lost her beloved dad to cancer last year

Jess Redden reveals she tried to marry Rob Kearney before her father...

Jess Redden has revealed she tried to marry her fiancée Rob Kearney before her father passed away last year.

The couple were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November 2020, after her dad Brian became ill.

Jess was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, the 28-year-old explained: “We were going to get married originally on the June Bank Holiday of this year (2021).”

“We were lucky in the sense that we didn’t put any kind of deposits on things down, we just had things loosely booked like the venue, photographer, cake, little things like that, but no deposits down.”

“Then, when Dad got sick we ended up moving it to November so that he could come obviously, but then he passed away in September.”

“So then we just kind of put a pin in it and I haven’t really thought too much about it since then.”

“Obviously we chat amongst ourselves but, I suppose when I feel ready myself after the year that I’ve had, but it would be really hard to plan at the minute anyway.”

Jess and Rob are currently living in Perth, after the rugby player signed a contract with Australian club Western Force last year.

However, the model is set to return to Ireland next month to complete her pharmaceutical studies.