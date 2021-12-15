Jess Redden reveals she tested positive for coronavirus on her honeymoon

Jess Redden has revealed she tested positive for coronavirus on her honeymoon.

The 28-year-old model married Irish rugby star Rob Kearney earlier this month, and the couple then jetted off to the sun for their first trip as husband and wife.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jess revealed on day two off their trip, she and Rob found out they were close contacts to someone with Covid-19.

She wrote: “I was taking a break from social media and was in two minds about posting what’s been happening but like other subjects, I feel it’s important to shine a light on and talk openly about.”

“After two days away, we got the news that we were close contacts so had to isolate then my PCR confirmed I had COVID so 10 days of isolation.”

“Felt every emotion and certainly not the honeymoon we had planned just glad that everyone I love is safe.”

The pharmacy student continued: “I could have waited until I finished my placement but I really wanted a break from work and a holiday with my husband post wedding!!”

“We’re all in unchartered territory so just trying to do the best we can. Felt awful to miss work but so many of us are in the same boat – trying to practice what I always preach and just be gentle and kind to myself.”

“Hope you guys are all keeping safe and well,” Jess added.

She also shared a couple of photos from the first night of her honeymoon to her Instagram feed.

Jess captioned the post: “Before Roona got me 😆 Sending love to all those affected by the pandemic (each and every one of us!)”

“Living through unprecedented times so all we can do is our best , let’s support each other 💪🏻 Less guilt, less shame – more love, compassion and understanding ❤️”