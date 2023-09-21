Jess Redden reveals newborn son was hospitalised for a week: ‘Our gorgeous little boy gave us quite the fright’

Jess Redden has revealed her newborn son was hospitalised for a week.

The influencer welcomed her first child with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney on August 21, a baby boy named Bobby Brian Kearney.

The new mum took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of her cradling her son in the hospital, writing: “Our gorgeous little boy gave us quite the fright and we ended up staying in hospital for 7 nights, he was so well looked after and the gratitude and relief I feel getting him home is like no other.”

“Our last morning after all our prayers were answered,” she added.

Jess then shared a photo of her husband Rob holding Bobby, and wrote: “I couldn’t imagine going through what we’ve been through without this man, with us from dawn to dusk. A beacon of hope and positivity and always bringing the best treats and brekkys.”

Alongside another photo of her and Bobby in bed, the pharmacist wrote: “A whole spectrum of emotions opened up when you entered our world. The moment you became unwell time stood still and since that moment nothing else in the world matters.”

“You are the best part of me, of your dad, your strength is what kept me from breaking. Your cries pull at my heartstrings but are the reassurance that your lungs are breathing life You are my life and I am yours.”

“Being a parent is both a blessing and a burden, a burden of worry, of doubt of never ending uncertainty. The only unwavering constant is the burning love I have for you. In the blink of an eye your whole world can be turned upside down.”

“A reminder to embrace and cherish every moment, every cuddle and kiss, sleepless nights staring at the rise and fall of your tiny chest have now become my favourite moments. This is a blip in the road of your long and healthy life, a life more precious then I could have ever imagined.”

Jess then shared a photo of her and Rob with the staff of Crumlin Children’s Hospital, and wrote: “Taken a few months ago after visiting @cmrf crumlin we never imagined being back so soon.”

“The care that Bobby received was incredible the biggest thank you from the bottom of our hearts for looking after our precious prince.”