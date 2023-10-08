Jess Redden reveals fertility struggles in candid new interview

Jess Redden has revealed she struggled to conceive in a candid new interview.

The influencer welcomed her first child with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney on August 21 – a baby boy named Bobby.

The pharmacist has since revealed her journey to motherhood was not an easy one, and also opened up about the “difficult days” she’s experienced since giving birth.

In an excerpt from her book ‘The Food Pharmacy’, obtained by The Sunday Independent, Jess writes: “Speaking from personal experience I know all too well how unhelpful it is when people say, ‘just relax and it will happen for you’.”

“Of course, nobody means any malice when they offer that wisdom, but when you have spent months or years trying to conceive it really is the last thing you want to hear.”

“Even knowing everything I knew about the effects of stress on the reproductive system it took me a long time to finally reverse my mindset.”

She told the publication that she really wanted to experience motherhood, having witnessed how her own mother was.

Jess explained: “So thinking that, ‘oh my gosh, that might not happen for you someday’, that’s such a difficult thought to deal with. But I guess you just have to take it day by day and then look where you are now and all that worry.”

“And it’s not that you should never worry because you can’t just stop yourself from worrying, but day by day, moment by moment, everything will work out.”

When asked if she finds it difficult to stay in that mindset, Jess replied: “Not now. Like even with Bobby, some days are so difficult, I’m able to just breathe for five seconds, have a little cry, and think it’s not always going to be this way.”

“He’s not going to need me like this forever, and it will pass. Whereas before, I would have been like, ‘the world is ending, I can’t do this’.”​

The influencer then described how becoming parents has impacted her relationship with her husband Rob.

She said: “It’s like you fall in love all over again watching your partner with the baby, it’s just so cute. He’s been such a great help. It’s hard being a stay-at-home mom. It is the hardest job in the world, because you spend all day feeding, breastfeeding is another journey in itself.”

“When he comes home, he’s going to see it in my face that I need help. He’s like, ‘you just go’, and he’ll take over, even though he has 101 things to do. He’ll always, always put us first.”

“I really appreciate that, because sometimes, I guess it could be easy to just let the mum try and soothe them. Because I’ll hear him trying to for an hour-and-a-half and then I’ll come in.”

Jess and Rob tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December 2021.

After eight years together, the couple said ‘I do’ at St. Senan’s Church in Kilrush on December 3, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel.