Jess Redden picks up dream dress ahead of wedding to Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has picked up her dream dress, ahead of her wedding to Rob Kearney.

The 28-year-old got engaged to the Irish rugby star on New Year’s Eve in 2019, and the couple’s big day is fast approaching.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the model said she was collecting her bridal gown after her final fitting.

Sharing a snap of white wedding dresses on a rack, Jess told her 69k Instagram followers that it was her “final fitting and collection day”.

“Getting very real now!!!” she wrote, before adding that none of the dresses in the photo were hers.

Jess and Rob were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

After putting a pin in their wedding plans last year, the couple are finally set to tie the knot any day now – as they recently picked up their marriage registration form.

While there’s much excitement around their wedding day, earlier this week Jess admitted she couldn’t help but feel sad over the absence of her beloved dad.

In a candid post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Although it’s the most exciting and happy day of your life I can’t help but stop the waves of panic and sadness that come…”

“I just wanted to share this personal experience for any other brides in a similar position – it’s normal so don’t berate yourself – be gentle & kind to yourself no matter what you’re feeling.”

“You’ll have your man or woman to lean on and help you,” she added.

The bride-to-be also revealed she would carry a photo of her dad in a locket on her wedding bouquet, so her father can still walk her down the aisle.

In another sweet tribute to her dad, Jess’ mother had a special message sown into her wedding dress in blue thread that reads: “My Darling Dad, forever in my heart.”