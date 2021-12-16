Jess Redden opens up about her Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive on her honeymoon

Jess Redden has opened up about her Covid-19 symptoms, after testing positive for the virus on her honeymoon.

The pharmacist-in-training married Irish rugby star Rob Kearney earlier this month and just two days into their honeymoon, the newly weds found out they were close contacts to someone with coronavirus.

A PCR test confirmed that Jess had contracted the virus, and she has been self-isolating with her new hubby since.

The model took part in an Instagram Q&A on Thursday morning, where she was asked about her symptoms.

The 28-year-old wrote: “Personally I was very fatigued, small cough and out of breath easily, but am over the worst of it now.”

She added: “As the pandemic is an ever evolving situation it’s important to keep up to date with the WHO & national guidelines and information. There a huge problem of misinformation out there so always stick to reputable sources.”

The fitness influencer then shared a side by side of symptoms of the Delta variant and the new Omicorn variant, noting: “Of course there’s an overlap of some symptoms and we are all just learning.”

To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.