The model is engaged to Irish rugby star Rob Kearney

Jess Redden announces death of her father in heartbreaking post

Jess Redden has announced the death of her father in a heartbreaking post.

The fitness influencer, who is engaged to Irish rugby star Rob Kearney, confirmed the devastating news by sharing sweet photos of her dad on Instagram this morning.

She wrote: “3.9.20 the day our world stopped spinning…”

“I promise to always keep making you proud Dad, we may not ever see you but we’ll never be apart, God has you in his arms but we’ll always have you in our heart.”

“Rest in Peace our beautiful Daddy ❤️❤️ I love you x,” she added.

Jess is a well-known fitness influencer and model, and has worked with major brands including Lifestyle Sports.

She dated sports star Rob Kearney for over five years before they got engaged on New Year’s Eve in NYC last year.

View this post on Instagram Happy NYE from me and my hubby to be ❤️💍🥂 A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:13am PST

