Jess Redden and Rob Kearney register to get married as wedding day approaches

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney are officially registered to get married.

In Ireland, your local civil registration service must be notified at least three months in advance that you intend to get married, so that you can be issued a form to get signed on your big day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning, Jess shared a photo of her and Rob with their marriage registration form, and wrote: “Great start to the day… Getting close now.”

The 28-year-old got engaged to the Irish rugby star on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

The couple were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

Jess was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Jess celebrated her hen-do over the weekend in the Ballintubbert Gardens and House in Stradbally, Co. Laois.

The pharmacist-in-training took to Instagram to share photos from the party, which she described as “the best night of her life”.

The bride-to-be looked incredible in a white long-sleeved gown, as she posed alongside a carboard cut-out of her fiancé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1)