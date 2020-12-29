Jess Redden and Rob Kearney document their quarantine experience in Australia

The couple moved Down Under this week

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney have been documenting their quarantine experience in Australia.

The couple are relocating to Perth for six months, as the rugby player recently signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

Jess and Rob touched down in Brisbane on Monday, but due to current restrictions in Australia, they must quarantine for 14 days before they travel to their final destination.

After arriving at the airport, the pair were transported to a designated hotel, where they will stay in their room for two whole weeks.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Jess told her followers that they “can’t leave the room at all or open a window”.

However, the model said she was determined to remain upbeat, and shared her plans to exercise everyday – including laps of their hotel room.

The 28-year-old also shared a video of Rob bench pressing their bed, and joked that they were just “as bad as each other”.

In another post, Jess explained how they were transported to their hotel, and admitted it was the “oddest experience”.

The Dublin native wrote: “I felt like we had the plague or something!! We were all transported by bus and escorted by officers (who are lovely!).”

“They bring you to your room and guard your floor each day and night. It’s very well organised here!”

As for the food, Jess and Rob haven’t been impressed by their quarantine meals so far.

The fitness model said the hotel provides three meals a day, which are left outside your door, but you don’t get to choose what you’re eating.

However, the couple are allowed order from the likes of UberEats during their stay, which will be sent to reception and delivered to their door by hotel staff.

As for alcohol, Jess said you can order booze from the hotel at an additional cost, but there is a limit on the amount of alcohol they’re allowed.