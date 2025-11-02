Jess Redden and Rob Kearney announce the birth of their second child

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney have announced the birth of their second child in a sweet Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Jess shared a sweet snap of the pair in the hospital room, as they beamed down on their newborn.

The pharmacist wrote in the caption: “And then there were four. Meet our little miracle, Ross 💫 💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessredden (@jessredden1)

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Bobby, in August of 2023.

The pair tied the knot at the five-star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare, in December 2021.

After eight years together, Rob and Jess said ‘I do’ at St. Senan’s Church in Kilrush on December 3, before hosting their wedding reception at the Trump International Hotel.

Rob and Jess’ wedding venue, which was bought by Donald Trump in 2014 for a reported €9 million, had a special connection to the pharmacist’s late father.

The pair were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November 2020, after Jess’ dad Brian became ill.

The influencer was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.