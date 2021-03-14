Jess Redden admits she’s feeling ‘homesick’ as she spends first Mother’s Day away from her mum

The model moved to Australia with her fiancé Rob Kearney in December

Jess Redden has admitted she’s feeling “homesick” as she spends her first Mother’s Day away from her mum.

The fitness model and her fiancé Rob Kearney moved to Australia in December, after her rugby player beau signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 28-year-old said: “This is my first Mother’s Day away from home and although I feel so grateful to be abroad and living such a beautiful life in Australia I can’t help but feel upset and homesick this Mother’s Day.”

“I call mum every day and FaceTime every other day so it’s great to be connected but I would give anything to give her a hug today,” she added.

“I plan on spending Mother’s Day reflecting on the beautiful life my mum has given to me and all our happy memories together. I have so many incredible memories – our house was always so full of love and laughter.”

“One of my favourite memories was for my sister’s birthday last May – mum as usual made an epic spread and my sister and dad made cocktails and we just danced and laughed all day,” Jess recalled.

“Seeing them all so happy filled my heart with joy – sending love to everyone who misses their mum this Mother’s Day.”

The news comes after Jess shared her plans to return home to Ireland in May to finish off her pharmaceutical studies.

Speaking on Georgie Crawford’s podcast The Good Glow, she explained she was supposed to start her final year placement in January, but the college allowed her to postpone until May.

“I’m in my final year, thank god. But I was supposed to do an eight-month placement starting in January. There were a lot of balls up in the air. I didn’t want to leave mum, I didn’t want to postpone my course.”

“But then I made the decision to come over and the college facilitated that. So now I will be coming home and finishing my eight-month placement and finally qualifying.”

Jess continued: “I’d never been away from Ireland for more than two weeks ever in my life…”

“So to come away for 5 months and to have such a positive experience especially after such a tragic, awful year. It’s amazing what this country has done for my mind.”

During her chat with Georgie, Jess also opened up about the loss of her father, who passed away last year.

The model announced her dad’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post in September, and promised to always make him “proud”.