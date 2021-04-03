Jess Redden admits she feels ‘weird’ ahead of first Easter without her father

Jess Redden admits she feels ‘weird’ ahead of first Easter without her...

Jess Redden has admitted she feels “weird” ahead of her first Easter without her father.

The Irish model announced the death of her dad in a heartbreaking post back in September.

Sharing an update with her 63.7k Instagram followers, the 28-year-old said: “I’ve been feeling a bit weird the last couple of days. I think with Easter coming up, and Easter isn’t even a holiday I really celebrate, but I suppose it’s anything that brings up memories.”

“It’s just all of the ‘firsts’ and the permanency of knowing that that person you love isn’t going to be here or isn’t coming back, that can be really hard.”

Jess shared tips on how to help a grieving person during the year of “firsts”.

She added: “At the end of the day each experience of grief is so unique and individual, the best thing you can do as a friend is to support and comfort your loved one.”

“It can be difficult because you may feel by bringing it up or asking them directly how are you coping today you may trigger them but from my own personal experience you won’t.”

“Being surrounded by love and support every day is what gives me light – you have the power to be that light for your friend, partner, family member.”

“As always #KindnessBreedsKindness,” Jess added.

The pharmaceutical student recently spoke about her grief on Brian Dowling’s podcast Death Becomes Him, where she admitted she was still “in denial” about her father’s death.