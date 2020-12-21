Jess Hayes shares heartbreaking video tribute to her baby boy – following pregnancy loss

The 27-year-old announced the loss of her son earlier this month

Jess Hayes has shared a heartbreaking video tribute to her baby boy, following her tragic pregnancy loss.

Earlier this month, the Love Island star and her fiancé Dan Lawry announced the loss of their son Teddy – 19 weeks into Jess’ pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 27-year-old shared a video montage featuring clips for her pregnancy photo shoot, followed by images of her and Dan mourning the loss.

James Blake’s track ‘Godspeed’ accompanied the emotional video, with Jess writing: “Should I post this probably not.. Should it come with a trigger warning probably ..”

“Your probably sick of me sharing this and this song but it’s our song .. But this was my journey and I longed to share my bump and scan photos like any other mother.



“He was with me here and I’m not ready to forget him .. The happiness I felt during these moments.. So here I am sharing it all because why shouldn’t I..

“I want to show it off like any mother does at any stage of pregnancy and there new baby,” she continued.

“But this is my journey I know life might seem a lot right now but to anyone else going through this that feels it was such a short journey I’m with you, I hear you and it does matter 🤍”

“There is no pain possibly like this but I wanted to share my journey like I would of before because it matters to me and it’s something I’ll never get to share again.



“I love him as much as I love my p,” Jess added, referring to her 18-month-old son Presley.

“Those moments we long to have with our angel babies we can dream of them always 👼🏽”.