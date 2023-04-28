Jerry Springer’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The legendary TV host passed away at his home in Chicago on April 27, at the age of 79.

Jerry’s representative and friend Jean Galvin has since told NBC News that he died of pancreatic cancer.

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Jean said: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

“Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.’”

The broadcaster was best known for hosting The Jerry Springer Show from 1991 until 2018.

The programme saw him mediate confrontations between guests in front of a live audience, who would famously chant “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!” during these tense moments.

Jerry also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008.

The 79-year-old is survived by his 47-year-old daughter Katie Springer, who he shared with ex-wife Micki Velton.