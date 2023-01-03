Jeremy Renner’s rep issues health update after horror snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner’s rep has issued an update on his health after suffering a horror snow plow accident.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured after a weather-related incident which occurred on Sunday, January 1.

The 51-year-old is said to have been ploughing near his home following a “massive storm” at the time of the accident.

Jeremy owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which was hit by a major storm on New Year’s Eve.

The actor’s reps have since issued an update on his health in a statement to Deadline, which read: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.”

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.”

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement continued.

According to reports, Jeremy lost a lot of blood during the incident and suffered “extensive” injuries to his leg and other parts of his body.

A source told TMZ at the time: “A neighbour, who’s a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.”

“We’re told the area was treated like an active crime scene … with police arriving at 8pm to impound the Snowcat, which Jeremy’s previously posted video of himself using on his property after snowstorms.”