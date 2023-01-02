Jeremy Renner ‘in critical but stable condition’ after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is in a “critical but stable condition” after he was seriously injured in an accident on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Marvel actor told The Hollywood Reporter: “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” they added.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, was called to Jeremy’s home in the area on Sunday morning, and the actor was subsequently airlifted to hospital.

Public information officer Kristin Vietti told the outlet: “Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”

The 51-year-old owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which was hit by a major storm on New Year’s Eve.

The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his role as Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, in the Marvel movies.