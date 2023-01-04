Jeremy Renner breaks his silence after snow plow incident

Jeremy Renner has broken his silence after suffering a horror snow plow accident.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured after a weather-related incident which occurred on Sunday, January 1.

According to his reps, the 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, and underwent surgery on January 2.

On Tuesday, Jeremy broke his silence on the horrific incident.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, which clearly showed his facial injuries, the actor wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to send their best wishes to their friend and co-star.

Chris Pratt wrote: “Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️,” Chris Evans said: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️,” and Chris Hemsworth commented: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Meanwhile Orlando Bloom commented: “Sending prayers brah 🙌🙏💫,” and Paul Bettany said: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

Jeremy owns a ranch above Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which was hit by a major storm on New Year’s Eve.

The 51-year-old is said to have been ploughing near his home in the aftermath of the “massive storm” at the time of the accident.

According to reports, Jeremy lost a lot of blood during the incident and suffered “extensive” injuries to his leg and other parts of his body.