Jeremy Clarkson has come under fire over “vile” comments he made about Meghan Markle.

In a recent newspaper column, the 62-year-old wrote that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.

The former Top Gear star also wrote that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

He added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Jeremy’s comments, written in The Sun last Friday in response to the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, have been branded “vile and disgusting”.

Countdown star Carol Vorderman tweeted: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’ No no no.”

“We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’.”

WTF is this ??

Comedian John Bishop wrote: “WTF is this ?? I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman.”

“Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.”

Comedian Dom Joly tweeted: “Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so?”

Journalist Courtney Pochin wrote: “Is it any wonder Meghan Markle is scared? It’s terrifying knowing there are men out there like Jeremy Clarkson who will openly admit to sitting up at night fantasising about violence against women – and think it’s perfectly acceptable. It’s not. And something needs to be done.”

Jeremy was pictured attending an exclusive Christmas lunch with Camilla, Queen Consort on Wednesday, just hours before the release of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan. Piers Morgan was also on the guest list for the luxurious “white truffle” lunch, hosted by Fortnum and Mason, in Mayfair. Piers launched a social media tirade against Harry and Meghan following the release of their docuseries, branding the show a “nauseatingly self-serving narcissistic rehashed whine-a-thon”.