Jeremy was pictured attending an exclusive Christmas lunch with Camilla, Queen Consort on Wednesday, just hours before the release of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan.

Piers Morgan was also on the guest list for the luxurious “white truffle” lunch, hosted by Fortnum and Mason, in Mayfair.

Piers launched a social media tirade against Harry and Meghan following the release of their docuseries, branding the show a “nauseatingly self-serving narcissistic rehashed whine-a-thon”.