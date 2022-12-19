Jeremy Clarkson breaks his silence amid backlash over ‘disgusting’ comments about Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence amid backlash over “disgusting” he made comments about Meghan Markle.

In a recent newspaper column, the 62-year-old wrote that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.

The former Top Gear star also said that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

He added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Jeremy’s comments, written in The Sun last Friday in response to the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, have been branded “vile and disgusting” by Twitter users.

The father-of-three took to the social media platform on Monday afternoon to address the backlash.

He wrote: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The Game of Thrones scene Jeremy was supposedly referring to was Cersei Lannister’s infamous walk of shame scene, in which the character had to strip naked and walk through the streets of King’s Landing while being jeered at by the peasants.

Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so? pic.twitter.com/iLpzIilTlm — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 18, 2022

People have been reacting to Jeremy’s latest tweet, with many calling on him to apologise to Meghan for his comments.

One wrote: “The Game of Thrones reference was indeed clumsy and anyone who remembers the scene will agree how very upsetting & disturbing it was. Saying you hated her more than a child murderer was the part that was most chilling. No matter what you think of Meghan, she doesn’t deserve that.”

Another tweeted: “Maybe an apology to Meghan directly? Should be ashamed of yourself.”

A third penned: “This is not good enough. This is not even an apology. This is unacceptable. You need to do better. You need to fully apologise to Meghan for your insensitive comments. I will never watch any of your shows again!”