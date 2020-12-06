The singer was released from hospital on Friday after being treated in ICU

Jeremih thanks healthcare workers for ‘saving his life’ following battle with COVID-19

Jeremih has thanked healthcare workers for “saving his life” following a battle with the coronavirus.

Last month, the singer was hospitalised in an intensive care unit following his diagnosis, with his rep revealing the virus “viciously attacked his body”.

According to TMZ and ABC Chicago, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, left hospital on Friday.

In a statement obtained by the publications, Jeremih said: “First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life.”

“I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.

“A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support,” he added.

“I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me.”