Jenny McCarthy reveals she’s been given the all clear after brain tumour removal surgery

Jenny McCarthy has revealed she’s been given the all clear after her brain tumour removal surgery.

The celebrity photographer, who is married to Virgin Media star Martin King, underwent the surgery back in February.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jenny wrote: “Got some amazing news today. No further treatment needed after my surgery, just regular scans!”

Praising her husband Martin, Jenny added: “This man is the kindest, most genuine person on the planet. Without him, I dunno where I’d be. So much to look forward to! I’m back.”

In a video shared this morning, Jenny said: “Hello everybody. I just want to say thank you so much for the hundreds, if not over a thousand messages from my post… I got some wonderful news yesterday that I actually wasn’t expecting.”

“After my surgery on my brain, to have my brain tumour removed, I was told that I possibly have to have some chemotherapy just so that it wouldn’t come back, and I obviously didn’t want it to come back so I had to go for a brain scan on Monday just gone…”

“[My consultant] had a look at it yesterday and he is very happy with the latest scan and I got a call yesterday to say no more treatment is needed, so I am super happy. So thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all your lovely messages. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind few weeks waiting for that call to happen.”

Jenny attended the 2022 Gossies with her husband Martin last month.

Speaking at the awards show, Martin said in an emotional speech: “As some of you may or may not be aware, nine weeks ago my beautiful wife had a brain tumour removed. And here she is nine weeks later looking absolutely amazing.”

“I’m so proud of you sweetheart. I love you very much. You look incredible.”

Jenny and Martin tied the knot in November 2011, and the couple are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.