Jenny Greene reveals she will no longer host Drive Time on RTÉ 2FM in shock statement

Jenny Greene has revealed she will no longer host Drive Time on RTÉ 2FM in a shock statement.

However, the popular DJ isn’t leaving the station as she’s set to front a brand new show called The Greene Room from Sunday to Thursday at 10pm.

In a statement shared by RTÉ, Jenny said: “Some personal news to share, today was my last day presenting Drive Time on RTÉ 2FM.”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to present on daytime radio for the last 7 years. Radio became a lifeline for us all over the last two years,” she continued.

“At a time when we were all feeling very disconnected from friends & family, being able to connect with people and provide some light relief during a very dark time, has been both an honour and a privilege.”

“I couldn’t have gotten through the last two years without you guys tuning in, texting, and being a huge part of the show, so thank you so much.”

“I also want to give a huge thank you to my incredible producer Reg Looby, who has worked tirelessly, to keep the show upbeat & fun, making sure we provided a light escape from some very dark days. Big thank you also to our most reliable BCO Diarmuid O’Brien.”

Jenny wrote: “I joined 2FM in 2007 as a specialist music DJ & I have been given the opportunity to return to my first love and passion, which has always been music.”

“I will be presenting a brand-new music show Sunday – Thursday 10:00pm -12:00am called ‘The Greene Room’.

“If this pandemic has thought us anything, it is to do what makes you happy and music has always been that consistent thing that has brought me so much joy.”

“The Electric Disco will continue as normal every Saturday and I’m really excited to be given this new and exciting opportunity to showcase many different genres of music that I love. The Greene Room is my new orchard, and I am so excited,” she added.

Jenny’s official replacement on 2FM Drive Time is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Head of 2FM and Radio Strategy, Dan Healy said: “Stations like 2FM must continue to evolve with audience needs. We see an enormous opportunity for the station as more audiences listen to audio outside what was traditionally regarded as peak time radio.”

“Therefore, the great Jenny Greene is bringing her household name and her passion for music to evening-time audiences.”

“Jenny will be back out this summer with the wonderful RTÉ Concert Orchestra and with some other collaborations to follow! We are looking forward to working with Jenny over the coming years.”