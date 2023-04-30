Jennifer Zamparelli teases exciting announcement amid Late Late Show speculation

Jennifer Zamparelli has teased an exciting announcement, amid speculation she may take over from Ryan Tubridy as the host of The Late Late Show.

The TV presenter announced his departure from the show last month, after 14 years at the helm.

Since Ryan confirmed his exit, a host of famous faces have been tipped for the hosting role, including Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to tease an announcement on the 5th of May.

She wrote: “Myself and @lottieryan1 have been keeping a secret.”

In a second post, Jen shared a sneak peek of a photo of her and Lottie, and wrote: “Something is coming… 05.05.2023.”

During a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Jennifer was asked about the Late Late Show speculation and said: “Look, stranger things have happened.”

“I never thought in my career that I would even make it into a bookies’ list for that. It’s a huge compliment, and it’s a huge shock, though I think it was a huge shock to everybody that Ryan would leave the show.”

“I’m excited to see who the next presenter is. I never thought it would come about in my lifetime. How many times has this job opportunity come about? Three times? So it’ll be really interesting.”

“I think they’ll just pick the best person for the job, regardless, because it’s a tough auld gig and the person needs to be ready – so who knows? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough, because I’m getting tired of the question.”

Last month, Goss.ie revealed the frontrunners for the Late Late Show job – including Jennifer.

The TV presenter has a comedy background, as she rose to prominence on Republic of Telly, and also produced and starred in her own sitcom Bridget & Eamon.

Since then, Jennifer has become somewhat of an RTÉ darling as she began co-hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Glamour and glitz aside, the Dublin native has the relatability factor as she broaches more serious topics on her mid-morning RTÉ 2FM show, weekdays from 9am until 12pm.

A source told Goss.ie: “There’s great interest in Jennifer as host. There’s no denying how popular she’s been on Dancing With The Stars since she joined in 2019.”

“Jennifer particularly shone on the show this year with Doireann Garrihy as her co-host, and has really made a name for herself as one of RTÉ’s top presenters.”

“While she’s known for her wise cracking attitude, Jennifer also has a very endearing soft side, and can relate to other working mums out there.”

“There’s no doubt Jennifer will be screen tested for the role, but she’ll have to prove if she’s able to hold an audience on her own.”