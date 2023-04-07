Jennifer Zamparelli struck down by ‘terrible’ illness on family holiday

Jennifer Zamparelli was struck down by a “terrible” stomach bug on her family holiday this week.

Following her 11-week stint hosting Dancing With The Stars, the TV presenter jetted abroad with her husband Lau, their two children Florence and Enzo, and her parents for a well-deserved break.

But sadly, the RTÉ star’s holiday was ruined after she contracted a nasty tummy bug that left her bed bound for five days.

Taking to Instagram to share her OOTD alongside a snap of herself on a boat, Jennifer wrote: “I made it onto the boat !!!! This is a good day.”

“After 5 days of a stomach bug and not being able to hold down anything, eat or drink 🍹 I’ve made it onto a boat trip with my family 🥳🥳.”

“Being sick on holidays sucks but I still had a great time 🤪,” she continued. “Roll on tomorrow for my last night I might go bananas and have butter on my toast 🥳🥳.”

“This is my recovery outfit. Casual, clean (no puke) and easy to manoeuvre if the s**t hits the fan….literally. Say a prayer to the patron saint of holidays for me!”

In the comment section, a follower revealed they had been sick with a similar bug since last weekend.

Jennifer replied: “Oh god! Terrible dose goin around…. as my mother would say!”

The news comes after Jennifer recently addressed speculation she could replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Since Ryan confirmed his exit last month, a host of famous faces have been tipped for the hosting role, including Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer.

During a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Jennifer was asked about the speculation and said: “Look, stranger things have happened.”

“I never thought in my career that I would even make it into a bookies’ list for that.”

“It’s a huge compliment, and it’s a huge shock, though I think it was a huge shock to everybody that Ryan would leave the show.

“I’m excited to see who the next presenter is. I never thought it would come about in my lifetime. How many times has this job opportunity come about? Three times? So it’ll be really interesting,” she continue

“I think they’ll just pick the best person for the job, regardless, because it’s a tough auld gig and the person needs to be ready – so who knows?

“Hopefully, we’ll find out soon enough, because I’m getting tired of the question.”

Last month, Goss.ie revealed the frontrunners for the Late Late Show job – including Jennifer.

The TV presenter has a comedy background, as she rose to prominence on Republic of Telly, and also produced and starred in her own sitcom Bridget & Eamon.

Since then, Jennifer has become somewhat of an RTÉ darling as she began co-hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Glamour and glitz aside, the Dublin native has the relatability factor as she broaches more serious topics on her mid-morning RTÉ 2FM show, weekdays from 9am until 12pm.

A source told Goss.ie: “There’s great interest in Jennifer as host. There’s no denying how popular she’s been on Dancing With The Stars since she joined in 2019.”

“Jennifer particularly shone on the show this year with Doireann Garrihy as her co-host, and has really made a name for herself as one of RTÉ’s top presenters.”

“While she’s known for her wise cracking attitude, Jennifer also has a very endearing soft side, and can relate to other working mums out there.”

“There’s no doubt Jennifer will be screen tested for the role, but she’ll have to prove if she’s able to hold an audience on her own.”