Jennifer Zamparelli shares sweet snaps to mark her daughter’s 5th birthday

Jennifer Zamparelli celebrated her daughter’s fifth birthday on Thursday, and shared some sweet snaps on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTÉ star wanted to make Florence’s birthday as special as possible from the comfort of their own home.

Thanks to the sunny weather, Jennifer and her husband Lau celebrated Florence’s birthday in the back garden.

The TV presenter also had a special L.O.L. Surprise cake made by her local shop Lynam’s in Goatstown.

Jennifer showed the cake off on Instagram, and gave the local business a shout out on social media.

She thanked the shop’s staff for looking after everybody in the area, and said they have been “superb” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer and Lau, who tied the knot back in 2014, are parents to Florence, 5, and their 2-year-old son Enzo.