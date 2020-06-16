Jennifer Zamparelli is encouraging people to wear masks in public: ‘Why wouldn’t you if it saves lives?’

The 2FM host is encouraging fans to do the same

Jennifer Zamparelli has promoted the wearing masks in public – as lockdown restrictions continue to ease in Ireland.

It comes just one day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched a new campaign to promote the wearing of masks on public transport and in shops.

Jen was encouraging her followers to tune into her radio show and discuss the need for face masks in public places.

Taking to Instagram, the radio host shared a photo of herself and her children -Florence and Enzo – wearing masks, alongside a message addressed to her fans.

“Out and about wearing our masks yesterday,” she began the post.

“Three separate studies found routine wearing of masks can curb COVID 19 yet nearly 70 % of the population will not wear one when they go out??”

“Is it comfort, is it the look?”

“Why wouldn’t you if it can save lives? Let me know by text 51552.”

The Dancing With The Stars presenter also revealed that the use of gambling had increased during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Also gambling has increased 100% during lockdown especially in women we try and find out why and what can be done,” she wrote.

“We are live from 9am @rte2fm,” she added.

