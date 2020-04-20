Jennifer Zamparelli reveals why she will no longer share photos of her children

'I don't want to do it anymore'

Jennifer Zamparelli reveals why she will no longer share photos of her...

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed why she will no longer post photos of her children on social media.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter opened up about her decision on her radio show on Monday morning.

Jennifer spoke to entertainment reporter and Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan about how she has stopped posting photos of her daughter Florence.

“I feel it’s too much, I feel she doesn’t know what posting her image actually means and she should have a right in that, plus she’s going to school soon,” she revealed.

“[Florence] is five now, she’s not a baby anymore. I don’t want her to be walking down the street and people recognising her.”

The mother of two proceeded to explain that she and her husband Lau have agreed to keep things more private when it comes to their children.

“We kind of made a decision, myself and Lauterio to not share so much on social about our kids,” she explained.

“There are a lot of weirdos out there, and sometimes you can’t protect them online.”

“I don’t want to do it anymore, it’s difficult because I am a sharer…I am so proud of them and they are really funny kids,” she added.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter shares five-year-old daughter Florence and two-year-old son Enzo with her husband Lauterio.

The family celebrated Florence’s birthday last month despite the big day taking place under lockdown.

On episode 40 of the Gosscast, we talk Matt Damon’s Irish isolation, celeb breakups and hookups, plus the latest Maura Higgins & Curtis Pritchard drama

Remember, for bonus episodes of the Gosscast with one on one interviews, sign up to our Patreon here: Become a Patron!

Listen to the Gosscast on: