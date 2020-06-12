Jennifer Zamparelli reveals why she thought her honeymoon was a ‘waste of money’

The TV presenter said she will "never go back" to their honeymoon destination

Jennifer Zamparelli reveals why she thought her honeymoon was a ‘waste of...

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed why she thought her honeymoon was a “waste of money”.

The RTÉ star and her husband Lau went to the Seychelles after they tied the knot back in 2014, and Jennifer was pregnant with their first child Florence at the time.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, the mum-of-two said: “I remember being pregnant and sick on my honeymoon and thinking, ‘well, this is a waste of money.'”

“I couldn’t enjoy it properly – the food, the people, the pool or even sit in the sun. It’s safe to say I will never go back to Seychelles.”

Months later, Jennifer welcomed their daughter Florence in March 2015.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a son named Enzo, in January 2018 – and Jen later revealed that she had her “tubes tied”.

Speaking to VIP Magazine last year, Jennifer said: “My tubes are tied. I had a C-section and while the surgeon was down there – job done.”

“Lau really didn’t want to have any more. Life is busy enough with two and with work.”