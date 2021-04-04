Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the real reason why she deleted her Twitter account

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed the real reason why she quit Twitter earlier this year.

The RTÉ star left the platform back in January, and completely deleted her account – which had over 100k followers.

Almost three months later, Jennifer has no regrets about her decision.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the mother-of-two said: “It was an easy enough decision in the end.”

“I found myself just watching people’s arguments and after going through a bit of a struggle in the first lockdown I wanted to really assess what is bringing me down and Twitter was one thing that I really struggled with.”

“Every time I came off Twitter I felt angry, I felt anxious. These were the telling signs that this was not a good platform for me.”

The 40-year-old is still on the likes of Instagram, but has started limiting the amount of time she spends on the app.

“Before I started to do this, I was just aimlessly scrolling. This has really helped me to focus. It has limited and decreased my anxiety, too,” she said.

Jennifer also discussed dealing with criticism, and confessed: “I don’t think anybody has a thick skin, really.”

“It’s not nice to read things about you. I think the thing with this job is that you learn to get over it quicker.”

“To say that it doesn’t upset you or affect you would be a little bit of a lie,” she added.