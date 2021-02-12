Jennifer Zamparelli reveals her ‘biggest regret’ in life

"I think I really, really missed out..."

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed her “biggest regret” in life is the fact she never went to college.

During a candid chat with Lottie Ryan on her RTÉ2fm show today, the TV presenter admitted she feels like she “missed out”.

The 40-year-old said: “I think my biggest regret in career or life choices would be never going to college. I think I really, really missed out.”

“And now I have nieces and they’ve been to college, and I just missed out on the craic and that learning experience and you know that little thing called having a degree,” she continued.

“I would have loved to have gone to college, but I never pushed myself that way.”

Lottie then asked Jennifer if she’d consider the prospect now.

“Yeah, I would,” she replied.

“I think I would, but sometimes I find myself browsing these courses and I’m like ‘oh God that sounds like an awful lot of work’ and I change my mind…”

“But maybe that’s where I need to push myself,” Jen added.