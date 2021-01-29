Jennifer Zamparelli recalls the moment she ‘ruined’ her husband’s proposal

Jennifer Zamparelli has recalled the moment she “ruined” her husband’s proposal.

The presenter was discussing proposals on her RTÉ 2fm show today when she shared the moment she “dashed” Lau’s romantic gesture.

Jennifer said: “I ruined my own proposal. We were in the South of Italy and Lau had big plans…”

“He wanted to do it on the beach when we had just arrived there, [but] I did the typical Irish thing ‘I’m cold I’m not going outside,’ so it was dashed.”

“So then we were on the balcony and I was in a foul humour, he should’ve just left it, I don’t know why he did it…”

The 40-year-old continued: “He got down on one knee and asked me, and the first thing I said was, ‘Are you sure?'”

“He was freaked with me… he was down on one knee still waiting for an answer and I was like ‘ahh okay then.'”

Jennifer confessed she was shocked by his proposal, as they had always said they “would never” get hitched.

The couple went on to marry in 2014, and have since welcomed two kids together – Florence, 5, and Enzo, 2.

The news comes after Jennifer recently admitted they never wear their wedding rings.