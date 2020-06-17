Jennifer Zamparelli opens up about being engaged to the wrong person when she was 21

The presenter has admitted it was the "worst decision" of her life

Jennifer Zamparelli opens up about being engaged to the wrong person when...

Jennifer Zamparelli has opened up about being engaged to the wrong person when she was just 21.

The 40-year-old has admitted she was “a mess” as a young adult, and made some “bad decisions” when she was younger.

Speaking on her RTÉ 2FM show this morning, entertainment reporter Lottie Ryan asked Jen if she would go back to her 20s.

“Not a hope in hell,” she defiantly replied.

“I was in a relationship that was not good for me. I made some really bad decisions.”

“I was engaged to someone when I was 21. Worst decision of my life!” she told Lottie, who was unaware of her former engagement.

The DWTS presenter then explained why she feels content in her 40s.

“I’m not going to change my age on Wikipedia because I don’t give a s**t anymore,” she confessed.

“I’m more accepting of myself. I’m kinder to myself. I tend to please myself more so I say no a lot more now.”

“I think in my twenties, I was just saying yes to everything as I was afraid of losing things or gigs or missing out. And now I just suit myself and I am a lot happier,” she added.

Jennifer is now happily married to her Italian husband Lau, and the couple share two kids together – Florence, 5, and Enzo, 2.

