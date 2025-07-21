Jennifer Zamparelli in the mix for comeback as RTÉ plans autumn shake-up

Jennifer Zamparelli is reportedly in the mix for a comeback to RTÉ as the radio station plans an autumn shake-up to cover Doireann Garrihy’s maternity leave.

According to Extra.ie, bosses have been left “scratching their heads” in a bid to find a suitable “fill-in” host for Doireann, as she nears her maternity leave.

In addition to Jennifer, comedian Emma Doran is also reportedly being considered for the slot.

Extra.ie previously reported that the station has been attempting to draft a list of possible temporary presenters since Doireann announced she was expecting her first child.

“There’s a lot of head-scratching occurring in here to fill Doireann’s maternity leave,” said a senior RTE source to Extra.ie.

“There’s a bit of a conundrum. Obviously they want to find someone good and competent to handle the slot while Doireann is off air. But on the other hand, there are certain people in here who ‘really, really, really, love, love’ Doireann so they aren’t keen to choose anyone that could potentially upstage Doireann or be better than her in that slot,” the source continued.

“So there’s kind of a school-of-thought if they bring back Jennifer Zamparelli, she is a known quantity, she’s Doireann’s mate and she has no intentions of looking for a full time gig. So it’s the safe option.”

The presenter recently filled in for Dave Moore alongside Brian Dowling on Today FM, but confessed that similar opportunities at RTÉ had yet to materialise.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, about whether she has been asked to cover any slots on the station, she said: “No, I haven’t been asked. I don’t think many of the 2FM presenters have taken a holiday yet because it’s quite a new schedule.”

“But they have plenty of cover in there. They have Lottie Ryan, who is very capable, also Aifric O’Connell and a lot of other people in the building.”

“So I think they might give their cover to people who are already there.”