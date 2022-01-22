Ad
Jennifer Zamparelli forced to pull out of Dancing With The Stars this weekend

Jennifer Zamparelli has been forced to pull out of Dancing With The Stars this weekend, after testing positive for Covid-19.

An RTÉ spokesperson confirmed the TV presenter will be absent from Sunday’s show, and replaced by Lottie Ryan.

Lottie, who won the 2020 series of DWTS, will co-host the show with Nicky Byrne.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne | KOBPIX

The spokesperson also confirmed all being well, Jennifer will return to her 2FM radio show late next week, broadcasting from home.

This Sunday’s episode of DWTS will feature the first elimination of the series, after 12 celebrities battle it out on the dance floor with their professional partners.

Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player this Sunday at 6.30pm.

