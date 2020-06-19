Jennifer Zamparelli celebrates husband’s birthday by sharing hilarious video of him dancing NAKED

This is too funny!

Jennifer Zamparelli celebrates husband’s birthday by sharing hilarious video of him dancing...

Jennifer Zamparelli has shared a hilarious video on her husband Lau dancing naked during a holiday with pals.

The TV presenter’s other half is celebrating his birthday today, and to mark the occasion, Jennifer shared a gas clip of him stark naked, with an emoji covering his modesty.

Before sharing the video on her Instagram Story, the mum-of-two wrote: “Happy Birthday @zampers1 ❤️.”

“Remember that time we went on holiday with pals and you took full advantage of the outdoor bar??”

In the video, Jennifer can be heard laughing at her husband, and says, “This is all on video by the way Lau… I’m sending this to your mum!”

In another post, Jennifer added: “Well…. never change 😂😘😘.”

Jennifer married her Italian husband Lau back in 2014, and the couple share two kids together – Florence, 5, and Enzo, 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli) on Dec 25, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

The news comes after Jennifer recently opened up about being engaged to the wrong person at 21, and how it was the “worst decision” of her life.

