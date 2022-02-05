Jennifer Zamparelli admits working in show business can be ‘cruel’ as she shares ‘back up’ plan

Jennifer Zamparelli has stressed the importance of having a “back up” plan, as working in show business can be “cruel”.

Before she embarked on her career as a broadcaster, the TV presenter shot to fame when she appeared on The Apprentice in 2008.

After taking part in the show, Jennifer set up Bella Makeover Studios with locations in Limerick and Dublin, and said her goal was to run a business, not become a TV star.

But since then, the mother-of-two has become one of the most well-known presenters in Ireland.

Alongside having her own show on RTÉ 2fm, the 41-year-old currently hosts Dancing With The Stars alongside Nicky Byrne.

While Jennifer hopes to continue her career as a broadcaster for years to come, the popular presenter isn’t worried about losing her contract with RTÉ.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Jennifer said: “Going back to the business side of things, it’s always nice to know I have a back-up.”

“I’ve run a business before, I can do that again. It’s horrible to say but you know when your contract is up there’s never a guarantee that it’s going to be renewed.”

“Your contract, like any contract, it’s for a certain period of time so there’s never any guarantee. But it doesn’t worry me because I always feel I do have a back-up and I know I can go and do something else,” she explained.

“Showbiz can be very hurtful. Everybody has their time. Somebody else missed out on that gig that you got but it’s just the nature of the business. You just need to be ready for that.”

Jennifer continued: “I try and focus on the here and now. I mean, we’ve just been through a pandemic and god knows what’s going to happen in two years, next year, next week.”

“So genuinely I am just trying to live in the moment and enjoy the amazing job I have. I know I am good at it and I really enjoy it and I want to get better at it.”

“It can be devastating, of course it can, but the business is cruel. The highs are really high and the lows are s**t and all you have to do in those moments is look at what you have and get a bit of perspective on what is important.”

“Your job is what you do, it’s not who you are. What is important is family, your friends, your mental health – they are imperative,” she added.