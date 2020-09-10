The presenter wishes she planned her wedding differently

Jennifer Zamparelli admits she regrets not inviting RTÉ colleagues to her wedding

Jennifer Zamparelli has admitted she regrets not inviting her RTÉ colleagues to her wedding – namely Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh.

The presenter married her Italian husband Lau at Castle Leslie back in 2014.

Although she was hosting Breakfast Republic alongside Bernard and Keith at the time, Jen has confessed she didn’t invite them to her wedding.

Speaking on her RTÉ 2FM show this morning, Jennifer said she wishes she did things differently during a conversation with Lottie Ryan.

When Lottie asked Jen if she would change things about her wedding day, she said: “I would yeah…”

“I wouldn’t do it on a Tuesday because we have a lot of friends in the UK and they had to take a long time off and I wanted a really small intimate affair and I wish I had more people.”

Jennifer explained: “My dog was there and Bernard and Keith weren’t invited, do you know what I mean, that was bad.”

Lottie then mentioned she wasn’t invited either, and Jennifer added: “No you weren’t there, and my dog Sparky was there – priorities all over!”

