The couple have reportedly called it quits after four years together

Jennifer Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez “has been a long time coming”, according to a new report.

Page Six broke the news of their break up on Friday night, two years after they got engaged.

A source has since told People magazine: “They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They’ve been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn’t going to work.”

“They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn’t happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew.”

Jennifer is mum to her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Alex also shares daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

A separate source said: “This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry breakup. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”

Jennifer is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’, while Alex is in Miami getting ready for baseball season.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

Goss.ie has contacted both their reps from comment.