Rumours are rife the former couple are back together

Jennifer Lopez ‘wanted to announce her reunion with Ben Affleck’ on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly planning to announce her reunion with Ben Affleck on Instagram, before paparazzi snapped photos of them together.

The Hollywood stars, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the former couple were papped arriving back to LA following a trip to Montana earlier this month – sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

A source has since told Page Six that the paps scuppered her plans to share the news in a well-timed Instagram post.

The insider said: “He stayed at her house [in April], and she was planning to make an announcement that they are back together on Instagram. It’s all about timing with her.”

The Hollywood stars are said to be enjoying their time together, and have since been spotted on numerous occasions in Miami.

“These are people who don’t like to be alone, and she really likes him. They have a long history there,” the source added.

Jennifer and Ben’s reunion comes just weeks after the actress split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

