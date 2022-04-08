Jennifer Lopez sparks rumours she’s engaged to Ben Affleck

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged?

In photos published by TMZ, J-Lo was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger while out shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

If the diamond in fact is an engagement ring, it would mark the second engagement for Bennifer, who rekindled their romance in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004.

Just last month, a source told Entertainment Tonight that getting engaged is an “ongoing conversation” between the couple.

The insider said: “Ben and Jen can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together.”

“An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”

Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, recently purchased a $55 million mansion in Bel-Air together.

The sprawling property boasts 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and gym.

The garden also features a stunning infinity pool, a putting green, a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.